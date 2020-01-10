Packers Ask 700 Fans to Help Shovel Lambeau Field Ahead of Seahawks Playoff Game

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned franchise, and according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, they are calling on the Green Bay community ahead of their NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks:

Schneidman added that willing fans will be paid $12 an hour and receive payment "right when you stop shoveling."

The Green Bay area is expected to get three-to-five inches of snow beginning Saturday, according to Weather.com.

The 13-3 Packers are seeded second in the NFC after missing the postseason the last two seasons. No. 5 Seattle defeated the fourth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 in last weekend's Wild Card Round to set up a rematch of the 2014 NFC Championship.

The Seahawks overcame a 16-0 deficit to prevail 28-22 in overtime.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Fox.