Sony Open 2020: Collin Morikawa Leads After Round 1 Suspended Due to Darkness

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa is the Sony Open leader heading into Friday with a five-under 65 after the tournament was suspended for darkness with 14 golfers left on the Waiʻalae Country Club course in Honolulu.

Morikawa, 22, will assuredly be the tournament leader when the first round officially ends. No player with his first round still in progress is shooting better than one over, and all are through at least 15 holes.

The rising star enjoyed a bogey-free round to follow an impressive performance at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, where his nine-under score was good enough for a seventh-place tie.

Morikawa is two shots ahead of Ted Potter Jr., Matt Jones, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder, who are in a four-way tie for second at three under.

Ten players are tied for sixth at two under, including Brian Harman and Marc Leishman.

Harman, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, posted the shot of the day thanks to this near-ace on the 17th:

The tap-in from six inches gave Harman his second birdie in a string of three to end the back nine.

Other notable names did not fare as well and may fight just to make the cut. Hideki Matsuyama shot a four-over 74, and Justin Thomas is at two over after taking the Tournament of Champions to kick off his year.

Morikawa was the best player of the day, however, as his stellar approach game left him with makeable birdie putts all day. In fact, none of Morikawa's birdies came from 10 or more feet away from the pin.

The ex-Cal Golden Bear even had a chance for an eagle from 29'1" away on the 18th hole, but the putt was three inches off the mark. An easy tap-in gave him the two-shot edge.

The flat stick certainly helped Morikawa, as the golfer earned 2.595 strokes gained putting. He hit 72.22 percent of greens in regulation.

Morikawa already has five top-10 finishes on his PGA Tour record, including a win at the Barracuda Championship in July.

He'll tee off for the second round on Friday at 5:40 p.m. ET with Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker.

Golf Channel will carry second-round coverage from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.