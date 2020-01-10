Seahawks vs. Packers: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks will enter Sunday's divisional-round game with a storied history.

During the 2014 season, the Seahawks mounted an incredible comeback to defeat the Packers 28-22 in the NFC title game at CenturyLink Field to advance to Super Bowl XLIX against New England Patriots.

Since then, Green Bay has won on three out of the four times they have faced each other.

Both teams feature premier quarterbacks who have had vastly different seasons under center. Aaron Rogers has had a bit of a down year for the Packers (13-3), throwing for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

If it weren't for Lamar Jackson's otherworldly season for the Baltimore Ravens, Russell Wilson would be the runaway NFL MVP. He threw for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions, while cementing his stature as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Green Bay is favored to win, but it wouldn't be wise to count out the Wilson-led Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Packers Information

Date: Sunday, January 12

Start Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Ticket Info: Tickets for Saturday's game can be found on StubHub.

Odds (via Caesars): Packers -5; Over/Under: 47.0

Ice, Ice Baby

Green Bay will play host to Seattle to close out the divisional-round schedule, and there will be a distinct advantage for the home team: weather.

The Seahawks depend on the 12th Man to lift them up at home, but when the Packers are on their turf, the cold weather is their best friend. Lambeau Field is projected to be a frozen tundra this Sunday, with temperatures expected to be below 30 degrees, per the Met Office.

That bodes well for Green Bay since Rogers is 5-1 when it's below 30.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

But for Wilson, who is 0-2 in the same freezing conditions and 0-3 at Lambeau, it's not ideal. Wilson's only win in the cold came during the 2015 season when Seattle beat the Minnesota Vikings 10-9 in the Wild Card Round.

Still, the Seahawks have embraced their role as road warriors this season, winning eight of 10 games in enemy territory.

They will need to rely on that mentality and the momentum of the last time they faced the Packers, when they won 27-24 in 2018.

That game was in Seattle, but Wilson played well against Rogers, passing for 225 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rogers bested him with 332 passing yards, two touchdowns and no picks, but he was sacked five times.

The Seahawks defense isn't as formidable as the Legion of Boom was in years past, and that could be their Achilles heel. Their best chance at stopping Green Bay is in keeping the score close. This year, 11 of Seattle's 12 wins have been by eight points or less.

So it all comes down to the score.

A high score favors the Packers. But if the score is low, no amount of ice can keep the Seahawks from moving on.

X-Factors

This will undoubtedly be a game decided by the quarterback play.

Rogers will be out to prove he's got at least one more deep playoff run in him, while Wilson will be on a mission to prove he's no fluke.

But for the Seahawks, they will need their two X-factors to show up and show out if they want to leave Lambeau with a win.

Marshawn Lynch came back to the team at the tail end of the season when running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both went down with season-ending injuries. Lynch isn't full-on Beast Mode just yet, but he's more than familiar with Pete Carroll's system and can still bruise his way into the end zone when needed.

Then there's D.K. Metcalf. Tyler Lockett caught more passes (82) for more yards (1,057), but it's Metcalf who poses the most problems. At 6'4", 229 pounds, he's a surprisingly athletic receiver with blazing speed and could be a nightmarish match-up for the Packers.

It's cliche to point out, but Green Bay's biggest X-factor will be the rest it got during the bye week.

Additionally, they will need Aaron Jones to take advantage of Seattle's lackluster run defense. This season, Jones has run for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jadeveon Clowney is another X-factor who could affect the game. Green Bay's O-line will be out to make sure Clowney doesn't reach Rogers.

If every Seahawks and Packers player steps up and does his part, this will be another game between these two teams that won't soon be forgotten.

