Michelle Wie, Husband Jonnie West Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Jonnie West and Michelle Wie attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Wie announced Thursday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with husband Jonnie West.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!!" Wie wrote in the post.

Wie and West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, got married in August in a Beverly Hills wedding.

The 30-year-old's career has come to a halt due to injuries, as she announced in June she would take the rest of 2019 off to get healthy. The 2014 U.S. Open champion only competed in four events this past year.

However, her personal life appears to be thriving.

