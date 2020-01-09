Report: NFL Owners 'Pissed' Panthers Gave Matt Rhule 7-Year, $60M Contract

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Dave Tepper's first head coaching hire as owner of the Carolina Panthers appears to have rattled his counterparts across the league.

According to Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, NFL owners are angry Tepper gave such a large contract to a first-time NFL head coach when he signed Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $60 million deal.

Klemko spoke with a fellow NFC South coach who noted owners are "pissed" and will look to "hurt [Tepper] at the next league meetings. They might just shut him out of the room."

