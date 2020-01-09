Report: NFL Owners 'Pissed' Panthers Gave Matt Rhule 7-Year, $60M Contract

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 9, 2020

Carolina Panthers team owner, David Tepper, from left, poses with new head coach Matt Rhule, team president of business Tom Glick and general manager Marty Hurney during a news conference at the teams practice facility, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Dave Tepper's first head coaching hire as owner of the Carolina Panthers appears to have rattled his counterparts across the league. 

According to Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, NFL owners are angry Tepper gave such a large contract to a first-time NFL head coach when he signed Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $60 million deal.

Klemko spoke with a fellow NFC South coach who noted owners are "pissed" and will look to "hurt [Tepper] at the next league meetings. They might just shut him out of the room."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trai Turner replaces Brandon Brooks in Pro Bowl

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Trai Turner replaces Brandon Brooks in Pro Bowl

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Giants' Mara: No 7-Year Deal for HC Amid Matt Rhule's Panthers Contract

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Giants' Mara: No 7-Year Deal for HC Amid Matt Rhule's Panthers Contract

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins hire former Panthers exec Rogers, Schaffer leaves

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Redskins hire former Panthers exec Rogers, Schaffer leaves

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Dark-Horse Destinations for James Bradberry 👀

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Dark-Horse Destinations for James Bradberry 👀

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report