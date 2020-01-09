Cardinals Reportedly Acquire Top Prospect Matthew Liberatore from Rays

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly acquired top prospect Matthew Liberatore in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

While it's not yet known what the Rays will receive from the trade, they are expected to get major league players and have been seeking outfield help.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports added that the return should be "significant."

Liberatore, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, is considered Tampa Bay's No. 4 prospect and the No. 41 overall player in the minors, per MLB.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.