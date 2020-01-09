Cardinals Reportedly Acquire Top Prospect Matthew Liberatore from Rays

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- AUGUST 27: Matthew Liberatore #21 of the USA Baseball 18U National Team pitches against Iowa Western CC on August 27, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly acquired top prospect Matthew Liberatore in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

While it's not yet known what the Rays will receive from the trade, they are expected to get major league players and have been seeking outfield help.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports added that the return should be "significant."

Liberatore, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, is considered Tampa Bay's No. 4 prospect and the No. 41 overall player in the minors, per MLB.com.

    

