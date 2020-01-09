Report: Giants Expected to Speak to Ex-Browns HC Freddie Kitchens About Coaching

David Richard/Associated Press

Freddie Kitchens lasted only one year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but he could land on his feet with a job on the New York Giants staff.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, new Giants coach Joe Judge is expected to speak with Kitchens about possibly taking a job as an offensive coach. As Raanan noted, the two worked together at Mississippi State.

Kitchens was the school's tight ends coach in 2004 and running backs coach in 2005.

The 45-year-old also has a lot of experience in the NFL as a position coach, spending 13 years in various roles for three different organizations, including 11 with the Arizona Cardinals.

He then had a meteoric rise over the past two years, going from running backs coach to offensive coordinator midseason in 2018 before landing the Browns head coaching job that offseason. He was in over his head in that role, struggling to a 6-10 finish despite a talented roster, but his experience could make him well suited to help another offense.

This could be valuable for the Giants, which have a promising young quarterback in Daniel Jones as well as tons of playmakers around him, including Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Golden Tate.

Considering most of Judge's experience is as a special teams coach, adding a proven offensive mind to the staff could be helpful.

The rookie head coach could also benefit from someone who has held the position before, like Kitchens, even if it was just for one year.