Tiger Woods to Play in 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Invitational

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is slated to begin his 2020 golf season in two weeks, as the 15-time major winner announced he will be playing in this month's Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods also confirmed in a press release he will be participating in the Genesis Invitational in February, an event where he also serves as host. This will be the first year the event has been deemed an invitational.

"It's an honor for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer," Woods said of the event's new status in the press release. "Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen. On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it's come full circle."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.