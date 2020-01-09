Video: Athletes to Sleep on Beds with Cardboard Frames at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

A boy walks through the Olympics rings while posing for photos as New National Stadium is seen in the background Monday, June 17, 2019, in Tokyo. The stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Olympians have plenty to bond over when they first meet in the Athletes Village for the Games.

From the pride of competing for one's country to the thrill of excelling at a sport at a nearly impossible level, these athletes can relate to each other in ways the general population can only dream of.

One thing the athletes probably weren't expecting to be part of their Olympic experience, however, is sleeping on cardboard beds.

According to Stephen Wade of the Associated Press, the bed frames in the Athletes Village at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be made of cardboard that can hold up to 440 pounds.

Wade provided a glance at what the beds will look like:

"They are stronger than wooden beds," Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, said.

The benefits go beyond the strength, as the frames will be recycled into paper products and the mattresses will be made into plastic products following the Games. The mattresses are not made of cardboard.

The Athletes Village will include 18,000 beds and 21 apartment towers.

That's a lot of cardboard.

