Steph Curry-Giannis Video, Signed Jersey Fuels Speculation After Bucks-Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry got people talking following Milwaukee's 107-98 win Wednesday.

As seen in the following videos, Giannis and Steph had a quick interaction and exchanged words after the game:

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry also gave Antetokounmpo an autographed jersey.

Since Giannis can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, the interaction between The Greek Freak and Curry has led to speculation the two-time MVP is trying to lure the reigning MVP to Golden State.

While Giannis led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and the NBA's best record so far this season at 33-6, he still hasn't made a long-term commitment to Milwaukee.

Much has been made of the Warriors' potential interest in Giannis over the past couple of years. Notably, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on an episode of The Jump in September that the Warriors "have always been the big threat" to sign Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks.

After reaching five consecutive NBA Finals, the Warriors are struggling this season. Curry has missed nearly the entire campaign with a broken hand, and Klay Thompson has yet to play after tearing his ACL in the Finals last season. And of course Kevin Durant, who's also injured, left for the Brooklyn Nets. As a result, Golden State owns the worst record in the Western Conference at 9-30.

Even so, there is hope for the Dubs to bounce back as soon as next season and become championship contenders again. With Curry and Thompson healthy, plus the presence of D'Angelo Russell, Draymond Green and a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Golden State will once again have the depth needed to compete.

Signing or trading for Giannis would perhaps make the Warriors instant favorites to win another championship, although it may require them to part with one of Thompson, Russell or Green, with Russell being the most likely since he isn't deeply entrenched within the organization and wasn't part of their five Finals teams.

The 25-year-old Giannis was named MVP last season after averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He has arguably been even better this season with averages of 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks (in fewer minutes per game).

Antetokounmpo has also expanded his game, as he made just 0.7 three-pointers per game last season and 1.7 per contest in 2019-20.

Giannis has a solid supporting cast in Milwaukee with Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and others, and he has bucked the recent trend of superteams dominating the NBA by establishing Milwaukee as a top team with just one superstar.

Winning a championship as the clear lead dog could appeal to Giannis and make staying in Milwaukee attractive, but if he wants to take the path of least resistance, joining forces with a championship-winning core in Golden State is the way to go.