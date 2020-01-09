Super Bowl 2020: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship Tilt

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs is complete, and there are now only eight teams that could win Super Bowl LIV.

Four of those outfits received first-round byes after finishing either first or second in their respective conferences. The others were the winners on Wild Card Weekend, which provided four exciting games that were each decided by eight or fewer points.

Although the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings won their wild-card matchups, their rewards are road trips to face well-rested top teams. And come Sunday night, there will only be four teams remaining.

As the field continues to get smaller, here are the odds for each of the eight remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, along with a closer look at the teams, including a prediction for which one will end up on top at the end of the season.

Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City +300

San Francisco +300

Green Bay +800

Seattle +1,500

Minnesota +1,600

Tennessee +3,000

Houston +4,000

Odds via Caesars.

It's not a surprise that the four teams that received first-round byes are the ones with the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl.

After going 14-2 during the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens lead the way. They have won a franchise-record 12 consecutive games, and they are set to face the No. 6 Tennessee Titans at home. And although Tennessee notched an upset win on the road against the New England Patriots on Saturday, it's a favorable matchup for Baltimore.

The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, also have a favorable matchup in the divisional round. They are hosting the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off an upset road win over the New Orleans Saints. But San Francisco's defense is sure to make things tougher on Minnesota's offense, meaning 49ers will remain the top Super Bowl contender in the NFC for another week.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only one of the four teams coming off a bye that won't be facing a wild-card team. The AFC South champion Houston Texans, who came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the Wild Card Round, are headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

However, the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks matchup may be the most competitive game of the divisional round. Seattle is the best wild-card team in the playoffs, as it would have won the NFC West if it had beaten San Francisco in Week 17.

Led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are a dangerous underdog this postseason. And if they win again Sunday, their odds to win the Super Bowl should shorten considerably—betting on them now could be wise.

But the team that's most likely to win Super Bowl LIV? That remains the Ravens, who have been the best team in the NFL in recent months. Even though quarterback Lamar Jackson is only in his second NFL season and preparing for just his second career playoff game, he has a veteran mindset entering Baltimore's showdown with the Titans.

"This playoff game is a Super Bowl game, because if you don't win, you're out. You're going home into next season," Jackson said, according to Ryan Mink of the team's official site. "So I'm treating every game like it's a Super Bowl game until I'm in there."

And Jackson and the Ravens will be in the actual Super Bowl game February 2. Expect them to handily defeat the Titans on Saturday to open the playoffs in impressive fashion and kick off their run to the franchise's third Super Bowl championship.