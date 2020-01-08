Antonio Brown on Tom Brady Reunion If QB Leaves Patriots: 'I'll See How It Goes'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown played just one game with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots this season, but he suggested he is potentially interested in playing alongside the all-time great again in the future.

Zach Frydenlund of Complex asked Brown if he would want to play with No. 12 if he left the Patriots, and the wide receiver said, "Yeah, I'll see. I'll see how it goes. I'm just looking forward and getting the opportunity to be back out there, you know, get a feel inside it, you know, just want to present myself in the right way."

Brown was on the field for the Patriots' September win over the Miami Dolphins and thrived with Brady, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 43-0 blowout win.

However, New England released him on Sept. 20 following allegations of sexual assault.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston in September, Brady "disagrees with the business decision made by Robert Kraft to jettison Brown."

Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in September that said the wide receiver sexually assaulted her on two occasions and raped her on another. Robert Klemko, then of Sports Illustrated, later reported a second woman said Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her.

In a follow-up report, Klemko noted Brown allegedly sent the woman "intimidating" text messages after the first report.

There is no doubting Brown's on-field talent, and the New Orleans Saints worked him out in December. Still, the allegations will define the discussion around Brown if another team signs him, even if that team features Brady.