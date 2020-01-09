NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Divisional-Round Schedule, Matchup Analysis

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

After being rewarded with a free pass through Wild Card Weekend, the NFL's top two seeds from each conference return to action in the divisional round.

They will be hoping their status as higher-seeded favorites matters more now than it did last week. Then, three of the four teams saw their seasons end abruptly on their home fields, while only the fourth-seeded Houston Texans successfully protected their house.

So did the previous weekend simply live up to its moniker? Or might there be more upset shenanigans in the works?

After laying out all the scheduling particulars of the four-game slate, we'll take a closer look at the NFC side of the bracket, since that's where Caesars sees the slimmest gaps between the teams.

Divisional-Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup Analysis

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers



This isn't quite a double Spiderman situation, but the Vikings and 49ers surely see much of their own identities in their opponent.

Both teams boast wrecking-ball rushing attacks. San Francisco averaged the second-most yards on the ground per game, and Minnesota only landed four spots back. The Vikings have the most talented rusher of the two teams (Dalvin Cook, who totaled 1,654 scrimmage yards with 13 touchdowns), while the Niners enjoy an edge in depth.

Both teams have stingy, disruptive defenses. The Vikings were fifth in scoring defense, while the Niners sat three spots behind. Minnesota got 29.5 sacks out of the pass-rushing trio of Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and Ifeadi Odenigbo. San Francisco's quartet of Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford contributed a combined 33 sacks.

The two head coaches have brilliant football minds, though they specialize on different sides of the ball. Minnesota's Mike Zimmer just schemed his way around an injury-riddled secondary to contain Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan steered his offense to No. 2 on the scoring chart, despite having an inexperienced quarterback, a sometimes underwhelming receiving core and injuries along the offensive line.

Before these teams met to open the 2018 season, Zimmer said Shanahan "does a great job at play calling and scheming and getting the guys in a lot of different spots." Shanahan relayed having "a ton" of respect for Zimmer, while adding, "When that guy has good players, you know he's going to be up there in the top five."

Both teams also have questions at quarterback. Kirk Cousins just won the first playoff game of his eight-year career. Jimmy Garoppolo only has 26 starts under his belt, 16 of which came this season.

Luckily, the signal-callers have dynamic pass-catchers around them. Minnesota's tandem of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs—when healthy—is one of the NFL's best. San Francisco counters with arguably the league's top tight end in George Kittle, fast-rising rookie Deebo Samuel and steady, slippery veteran Emmanuel Sanders.

Forget what these seeds say about these teams. This feels closer to a coin flip.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Let's see: Seahawks vs. Packers. Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers. Marshawn Lynch unleashed. Jimmy Graham going against his former team.

Yeah, we think we can get on board with this.

On paper, this should be Green Bay's game to lose, as B/R's Brad Gagnon explained:

"Unlike Wilson, Rodgers has a healthy and productive running game at his disposal. The former lost his top three backs in the final month of the regular season, while top Packers backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams combined for 2,271 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

"... Unlike Wilson, his defense has two top-notch, healthy edge-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith (not to mention Kenny Clark inside). And he also surely has a stronger and more stable offensive line than the one that was bullied over and over again by [Fletcher] Cox, Derek Barnett and the Philly defensive line Sunday."

But oddsmakers know all of the above, and they still have the Packers as the weekend's weakest favorite at minus-5, per Caesars Sportsbook.

The Seahawks have that infamous it factor with Wilson, and his improvisational skills might be reaching peak strength.

Despite playing behind a shaky, injured offensive line, Wilson threw a career-low five interceptions. Oh, and he did so while tallying the third-most pass attempts of his career. He can be running for his life one minute and airing out a bomb the next. Those deep passes are getting more potent, too, with Tyler Lockett and freshman phenom DK Metcalf in the mix.

Of course, the Packers have Rodgers, who's even more protective of the ball (four picks) and shouldered with less of a burden than normal. He has an explosive running game. He has a defense that can wreak havoc. He has an elite receiver in Davante Adams and a plethora of young pass-catchers to spread the ball around to.

Seattle might have the best upset chance of the four road teams, but this game could go either way.