Eagles News: Javon Hargrave Agrees to 3-Year, $39M Contract; $26M Guaranteed

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money, will make Hargrave the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

Hargrave had expressed a preference to stay in Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor:

"I hope that we can work that out and we can make that happen.

"... It's not just money. It's like a family to me. I love being here. I'm comfortable being here. But at the end of the day, it's business. I just love being a part of this. I’ve been doing it for four years now, basically the same guys I came with. So of course, I just know it's going to be a bounce-back season for us next year. Of course I want to be a part of that."

The business part won out, and the Steelers had to move on from Hargrave. Pittsburgh spent a third-round draft pick on Hargrave in 2016, and the South Carolina State product has recorded 14.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 168 tackles (106 solo) since then.

The 27-year-old has been durable, appearing in all but one game for the Steelers at nose tackle over four seasons.