Eagles News: Javon Hargrave Agrees to 3-Year, $39M Contract; $26M Guaranteed

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 17, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Javon Hargrave #79 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is seen after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money, will make Hargrave the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

Hargrave had expressed a preference to stay in Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor

"I hope that we can work that out and we can make that happen. 

"... It's not just money. It's like a family to me. I love being here. I'm comfortable being here. But at the end of the day, it's business. I just love being a part of this. I’ve been doing it for four years now, basically the same guys I came with. So of course, I just know it's going to be a bounce-back season for us next year. Of course I want to be a part of that."

The business part won out, and the Steelers had to move on from Hargrave. Pittsburgh spent a third-round draft pick on Hargrave in 2016, and the South Carolina State product has recorded 14.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 168 tackles (106 solo) since then.

The 27-year-old has been durable, appearing in all but one game for the Steelers at nose tackle over four seasons.

