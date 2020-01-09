Marco Verratti Says PSG Boast 4 of the Top 10 Players in World Football

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Marco Verratti has lauded the array of talent in Paris Saint-Germain's squad and said the club boast four of the top 10 players in world football.

PSG advanced to the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals on Wednesday when they beat Saint-Etienne 6-1, where manager Thomas Tuchel started a front four of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

Verratti—who joined PSG from Italian club Pescara in 2012—told Canal Plus (h/t Goal) after the game:

"Scoring after two minutes made it easier for us, the red [card] too. It's a deserved victory. We also said that in the locker room, you have to give everything, nonstop. At the end of the match we were all happy.

"I think we are lucky to have four players who are in the top 10 in the world. [It's] incredible to have that. That's why the coach decided to change the system because leaving one of the four on the bench is difficult."

Saint-Etienne central defender Wesley Fofana was sent off after 31 minutes, and Di Maria was the only member of PSG's four-pronged attack who failed to get on the scoresheet.

Icardi—who joined on loan from Inter Milan this past summer—scored his first hat-trick for the club and brought his tally for the campaign up to 17 goals in 19 appearances:

There's little doubt the strongest portion of PSG's squad lies in attack, which is of little surprise given the investment in that part of the field. Neymar (€222 million) and Mbappe (€180 million) alone cost a little more than a combined €400 million to recruit, which is disproportionate to the midfield and defence.

The forward focus has paid off since Icardi arrived on temporary terms in September, however, with each of those "top-10" players in fine form prior to Wednesday's clash:

Italy midfielder Verratti missed some playing time during the winter schedule due to knee and hamstring injuries, but he has looked back to near his best as part of a midfield pivot alongside Idrissa Gueye.

Tuchel may not be as comfortable relying on a two-man midfield against Europe's higher powers, though it appears sufficient to handle most of their domestic threats.

That's without mentioning the now-fringe figure of Edinson Cavani, PSG's all-time record scorer with 198 goals, who scored two of those in a 6-0 Coupe de France rout of Linas Montlhery on Sunday:

Many would agree that Mbappe—a key member during France's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup—and Neymar are each in the world's top 10 players, though Di Maria and Icardi's places are more debatable.

The quartet could have the chance to shine again when PSG host AS Monaco on Sunday, hoping to increase their seven-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1.