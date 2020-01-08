Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott's Success Will Be Focal Point of Cowboys Offense

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy spent his entire head coaching career in Green Bay working with Aaron Rodgers, one of the most gifted quarterbacks in NFL history.

It appears he sees similar greatness in Dak Prescott.

"He’s a great one. … You’re going to be able to run the whole offense and then some. Our offensive system will be built around making the quarterback successful," McCarthy told reporters Wednesday at his introductory press conference in Dallas.

The Cowboys officially named McCarthy as their head coach Tuesday, replacing Jason Garrett after a decade at the helm.

Prescott is coming off a career-best 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.