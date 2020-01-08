Nikola Jokic's 33 Points Help Nuggets Edge Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 9, 2020

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 8: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on January 8, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets finished their five-game road trip with a 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks held a 106-105 lead when Delon Wright's three-point attempt rimmed out. After a full timeout by Denver with 23.2 seconds left in regulation, Nikola Jokic worked the post to score a go-ahead layup with 7.9 seconds remaining. The Mavericks' final possession was poorly executed, resulting in a wild pass that crossed midcourt and ended the game.

The Mavericks were again without All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis, who has not played since Dec. 29 because of right knee soreness. Porzingis' length might have made a difference on Jokic's game-winner:

Head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on the 24-year-old Tuesday:

Dallas is 2-3 without Porzingis.

Denver won without starting forwards Paul Millsap (knee) and Will Barton III (personal reasons). Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant replaced them in the starting five.

The Nuggets improved to 26-11 as they continue to chase the 30-7 Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference. Dallas dropped to 23-14 ahead of an important clash with the Lakers on Friday night.

          

Notable Performances

DEN C Nikola Jokic: 33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

DEN G Jamal Murray: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists

DEN G Jerami Grant: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

DAL F Luka Doncic: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists

DAL F Dwight Powell: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

DAL G Tim Hardaway Jr.: 15 points, 2 assists

          

What's Next?

The Mavs will host the Lakers on Friday night, and the Nuggets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Related

    Report: Fan Arrested for Tossing Drink in Spurs-Celtics Game

    Celtics official says the fan who threw the drink onto the court has been arrested

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Fan Arrested for Tossing Drink in Spurs-Celtics Game

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping List 📝

    Our writer breaks down how your squad should approach the trade deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping List 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Pacers star plans to make his return from knee injury on January 29 vs. Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How LeBron and Giannis Affect AD's Extension

    Lakers will have some decisions to make regarding Anthony Davis' future with the team ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LeBron and Giannis Affect AD's Extension

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report