Nikola Jokic's 33 Points Help Nuggets Edge Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets finished their five-game road trip with a 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks held a 106-105 lead when Delon Wright's three-point attempt rimmed out. After a full timeout by Denver with 23.2 seconds left in regulation, Nikola Jokic worked the post to score a go-ahead layup with 7.9 seconds remaining. The Mavericks' final possession was poorly executed, resulting in a wild pass that crossed midcourt and ended the game.

The Mavericks were again without All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis, who has not played since Dec. 29 because of right knee soreness. Porzingis' length might have made a difference on Jokic's game-winner:

Head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on the 24-year-old Tuesday:

Dallas is 2-3 without Porzingis.

Denver won without starting forwards Paul Millsap (knee) and Will Barton III (personal reasons). Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant replaced them in the starting five.

The Nuggets improved to 26-11 as they continue to chase the 30-7 Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference. Dallas dropped to 23-14 ahead of an important clash with the Lakers on Friday night.

Notable Performances

DEN C Nikola Jokic: 33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

DEN G Jamal Murray: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists

DEN G Jerami Grant: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

DAL F Luka Doncic: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists

DAL F Dwight Powell: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

DAL G Tim Hardaway Jr.: 15 points, 2 assists

What's Next?

The Mavs will host the Lakers on Friday night, and the Nuggets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.