Eric Ebron, Steelers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $12 Million Contract

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly added another weapon offensively with free-agent tight end Eric Ebron.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ebron and the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract.



Ebron is coming off a disappointing 2019 season in which he finished with 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games before an ankle injury forced him onto injured reserve.

This came after a breakout 2018 campaign where he totaled 66 catches for 750 yards while tying for second in the NFL with 13 touchdowns. He was among the top tight ends in the league in each major category while becoming a real difference-maker in the red zone.

It also led to his lone Pro Bowl selection in his six seasons in the NFL.

While 2018 showed what he could do at his best, inconsistency has doomed Ebron's career since being taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Between six years with the Lions and Colts, he averaged 47.2 receptions and 532.5 receiving yards per season, often leaving big plays on the table due to drops.

His struggles in 2019 made it an easy choice for the Colts to let him leave in free agency.

"We'll probably move on," general manager Chris Ballard said in January, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Despite the risk, Ebron has tons of upside as a 6'4", 253-pound athlete who can provide a lot of help offensively.

The Steelers are banking on the upside that made him a difference-maker in 2018, potentially giving the squad a steal in free agency.

Ebron and incumbent starter Vance McDonald will give the Steelers a solid combination at tight end, joining wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson, and running back James Conner as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's top weapons.