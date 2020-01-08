West Virginia's Bob Huggins Fined $10K for Calling Referees '3 Blind Mice'

Kathleen Batten/Associated Press

The Big 12 conference fined West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for his comments about the officials after last Saturday's loss to Kansas, per the Associated Press.

"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do," Huggins said after the 60-53 loss.

"Coach Huggins' comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violate the Big 12 Conference's sportsmanship policy," Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "Because this is Coach Huggins' third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate."

Fouls were called relatively evenly during the game, with Kansas called for 19 fouls and West Virginia whistled 18 times.

Though the Jayhawks held a 30-22 edge in free-throw attempts, six of those came in the final minute as they attempted to hold onto the lead.

Despite the numbers, Huggins wasn't happy with the officiating after the game.

"What we all would love to see is consistency," he said, per Chris Anderson of 247Sports. "Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent. What's a foul here is a foul there."

Huggins has turned things around for the Mountaineers in 2019-20, leading the team to a 12-2 start to the season to put the team No. 17 in the latest AP poll. It comes after a disappointing 15-21 season in 2018-19, ending a stretch of four straight years in the NCAA tournament.