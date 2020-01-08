CM Punk Deletes NSFW Tweet on Miz; AEW Rankings and Io Shirai Reportedly Unhappy

DAVE ALLOCCA/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the wrestling universe.

CM Punk Deletes NSFW Tweet Responding to Miz

Following comments made by The Miz on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk sent out a profanity-laden tweet directed toward the former WWE champion that has since been deleted.

Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton took a screenshot of Punk's tweet (warning: contains graphic language): "Go suck a blood money covered d--k in Saudi Arabia you f--king dork."

Miz's comments came as filming was wrapping up when he was going back and forth with Renee Young and Paige about the quality of the episode. The Awesome One said, "Oh, sorry. I didn't 'change the culture'" as a reference to Punk's comment when he made his surprise debut on the Nov. 12 episode.

Given the hostility of the language and Punk's decision to delete the comment, it doesn't appear this is an attempt to set up any sort of angle between the two superstars.

Miz does have a habit of using these types of shows to ignite feuds. He engaged in a war of words with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack in Aug. 2016 at a point when Bryan was retired from in-ring competition.

WWE was eventually able to pay off that rivalry two years later when Bryan was medically cleared to wrestle again. Miz won the first singles match between the two at SummerSlam, but Bryan prevailed in the rivalry with a two-minute win at Super-Showdown in October to earn a shot at the WWE title.

Punk has said he's not pursuing a return to the ring, so the Best in the World may have just lost his cool in the heat of the moment.

AEW Releases First 2020 Rankings

AEW announced the new year would reset the records and rankings for all of its performers.

After much anticipation, AEW finally unveiled the new top five in the men's, women's and tag team divisions on Wednesday:

The men's rankings remain largely unchanged from the last top five released on Dec. 25. The only notable difference is Cody, who can't challenge for the AEW title based on the stipulation from his match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear, jumping two spots to No. 2 behind Jon Moxley.

The top five in the tag team division are exactly the same as the rankings from two weeks ago.

There are two notable changes in the women's rankings, starting with the addition of Awesome Kong at No. 4 to knock Emi Sakura out of the top five. Britt Baker, who was second behind Kris Statlander on Christmas Day, dropped to No. 5 after being pinned by Riho last week in a fatal four way for the AEW women's title.

AEW unveiled its first rankings of the year in time for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite from Southaven, Mississippi. Moxley will respond to Chris Jericho's offer to join the Inner Circle; Riho will defend the women's title against Statlander; and the Rhodes Brothers will take on the Lucha Bros.

Io Shirai Reportedly Unhappy with NXT Role

Io Shirai is one of the best performers in NXT, but the Japanese star is reportedly unhappy with the way she's being used.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), Shirai is "not necessarily happy" with her role in the company.



No additional details were provided about what could be causing her to be unsatisfied, nor is it clear when Shirai's WWE contract expires. Middleton did note her fiancee, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Evil, lives and works in Japan.

Middleton added Stardom, the women's wrestling promotion based in Tokyo, "has a goal" of being able to sign Shirai and Kairi Sane to help grow the company's popularity.

One potential idea for WWE to keep Shirai, according to Meltzer, would be promoting her to either Raw or SmackDown. Superstars make more money on the main roster than they do in NXT.

Shirai had a feud against Shayna Baszler last year in which she was unsuccessful in her attempts to win the NXT women's title. The Genius of the Sky turned heel for the first time in June when she attacked Candice LeRae following a loss to Baszler.