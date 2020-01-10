FCS Championship 2020: Odds, Time, TV Schedule for James Madison vs. NDSU

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The North Dakota State dynasty has an opportunity to extend its championship streak when it takes on James Madison in the 2020 FCS Championship Game on Saturday.

The Bison have won seven of the last eight national championships and are set to meet the only team to interrupt that streak in the Dukes.

NDSU's dominance has spanned the reigns of three head coaches. While former head coach Chris Klieman was having a successful debut with Kansas State, former defensive coordinator Matt Entz took over the position seamlessly and has the Bison in the championship game at 15-0.

James Madison will be the Bison's opponent for the third time in four years and also feature a first-year head coach. Curt Cignetti took over the program from Mike Houston, who also moved up to the FBS ranks, taking the East Carolina job after leading the Dukes to their past two national title appearances.

2019 FCS Championship Information

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Odds: James Madison -1.5; O/U: 50

Preview

There may have been a changing of the guard in the coaching staff for North Dakota State, but the DNA of the program remains the same. The Bison are looking to run you into the ground and play consistent defense to control the game.

Their run game is both prolific and diverse. They lead the FCS in yards per carry and rank fourth in rushing yards per game, yet they don't have a single rusher with more than 1,000 yards on the season. Instead, they will attack defenses with myriad runners, including quarterback Trey Lance.

The past two North Dakota State quarterbacks—Carson Wentz and Easton Stick—have been drafted in the NFL. Lance could be the next when he's done in Fargo.

The redshirt freshman has been dynamic through the air and on the ground. He has a perfect touchdown-to-interception ratio with 28 scores and no picks while throwing for 2,714 yards and completing 67 percent of his passes.

The quarterback isn't generally called on to do much, but he's coming off of one of his best games of the season in the semifinal against Montana State, against whom he threw for 223 yards on 15-of-21 passing and three touchdowns.

Cignetti knows that finding a way to stop Lance will be an important aspect of picking up the win for the Dukes, per NCAA.com:

"They are extremely multiple with a lot of different personnel groupings. They huddle. They'll bring big people out on the field yet shift to empty. So a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, a lot of different looks, a lot more quarterback run, quarterback-read type stuff probably than we do. More out-of-pocket passes, probably, than we do."

James Madison brings a little more experience at the quarterback position but is nearly identical in terms of their build as a team. Senior Ben DiNucci has thrown for 3,237 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Pitt transfer isn't the focal point of the offense, though.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Dukes also look to primarily move the ball on the ground. DiNucci isn't as involved as Lance in the run game, but they use him as well as running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton to grind down opposing defenses.

Cignetti's side also features some athleticism at the receiver position that can get the Bison out of the box if need be. Brandon Polk has become an explosive option for the Dukes with 72 receptions, 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.

Riley Stapleton can also cause problems with his 6'5" 230-pound frame. Entz described the issues of preparing for bigger-bodied receivers for NCAA.com:

"I think the main thing or the thing that's always difficult when you're talking about a scout team, doesn't matter if it's JMU or anyone, is the length that some of the receivers provide -- a Riley Stapleton, who is 6'4", 6'5", it's hard to emulate that length and the difference. He can go up and get 50/50 balls and they become a big concern. So that, of course, is always a concern."

With both teams possessing big-time rushing attacks, strong defenses and championship experience, this is as good a matchup as fans could hope for.

Expect another defensive battle like the one these two waged in 2017. The Bison edged out the Dukes 17-13 that year en route to another championship.