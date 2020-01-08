Young Girl Hit by Albert Almora Foul Ball Last Season Has Permanent Brain Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The two-year-old girl who suffered a skull fracture in May after being struck by a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora at Houston's Minute Maid Park suffered permanent brain damage, according to an attorney representing her family.

"She has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," attorney Richard Mithoff said, per David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

The child was sitting on her grandfather's lap in seats along the third base line when Almora's foul line drive entered the stands and struck her in the back of the head. She was immediately attended to by medical personnel at Minute Maid Park and taken to a local hospital.

Doctors said she suffered central nervous system injuries comparable to a stroke, according to Mithoff. Her parents and doctors say she also suffers from "staring spells, periods of unresponsiveness, night terrors and frequent headaches" as a result of her injury.

"She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are," Mithoff said. "She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care. They obviously are concerned, but she is blessed with a family that is doing relatively well, considering everything."

Doctors have not been able to determine whether the injury has caused any cognitive impairments.

The family has not filed a lawsuit against the Astros but has retained Mithoff to represent it.

The Astros installed extended netting in Minute Maid Park in August, continuing a trend across Major League Baseball designed to protect fans from being hit by foul balls. All 30 MLB teams will have extended netting in their ballparks for the 2020 season.