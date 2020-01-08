Warriors' Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Verbally Abusing Referee, Not Leaving Court

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was fined by the NBA on Wednesday for his actions during Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Kerr was docked $25,000 for verbally abusing a referee and not leaving the court in a timely manner after being ejected.

Late in the second quarter of Golden State's 111-98 loss, Kerr was unhappy that the officials didn't call a continuation foul against the Kings immediately after his team was whistled for a similar incident that resulted in a three-point play for De'Aaron Fox.

Kerr initially received a technical for arguing the call against Fox. He continued to voice his displeasure following a Kings timeout and was ejected when referee Jason Goldenberg issued him a second technical.

It marked the third time in Kerr's five-year coaching career that he's been ejected from a game. The 54-year-old's last ejection came on Feb. 13, 2019, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Monday's game marked the fifth straight loss for the Warriors. Their 9-29 record is the second-worst in the NBA, ahead of only the Atlanta Hawks' mark (8-29).