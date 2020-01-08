Andrew Luck's Father Oliver 'Didn't Notice Any Hankering' from QB to Play Again

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Andrew Luck surprised many with his retirement prior to the 2019 season, but his father doesn't believe the quarterback is rushing to return.

"I didn't notice any hankering from him to get back on the field," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said Wednesday on the Dan Le Batard Show (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Considering he is just 30 years old, there has been speculation Luck simply needed some time away from the NFL before returning. However, it seems his family thinks the retirement could be permanent.

While the 2012 No. 1 overall draft pick had a promising career on the field with four Pro Bowl selections, injuries continually slowed him down, with 26 missed games in four years from 2015-18. He missed the entire 2017 campaign because of shoulder problems and was limited throughout training camp in 2019 because of ankle injuries.

These problems were enough for Luck to eventually call it a career.

"(The injuries have) taken my joy of this game away," he said in August, per Joel A. Erickson and Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "I've been stuck in this process, haven't been able to live the life I want to live. After 2016, I played in pain and was unable to practice, I said I wouldn't go through that again.

"It's sad, but I also have a lot of clarity in this."

The Colts struggled without him, going 7-9 in 2019 after a 10-6 season a year earlier. After inconsistent play from Jacoby Brissett during the year, the organization would certainly welcome back Luck if he wanted to return to the field.

Still, it seems the quarterback will remain on the sidelines for now.