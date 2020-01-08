Titans Players on Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's from Mars'; 'He's Vick 2.0'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans defense knows it is in for a tough fight in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, with All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson an especially scary matchup.

"He's from Mars," Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said of Jackson, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. "He's definitely an outer-space guy. He's unbelievable. The stuff that he’s doing so far this season, it's unreal."

"I would say he's Vick 2.0," safety Kevin Byard said. "... I think he is faster than Vick, and he's so dynamic."

              

