David Fizdale Has 'No Ill Feelings' About Knicks; 'I Miss the Hell Out of Them'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale said Wednesday he harbors "no ill feelings" toward the organization after getting fired in early December.

Fizdale explained during an appearance on ESPN's Golic and Wingo (via Malika Andrews of ESPN) he understands the decision wasn't personal and that getting dismissed after less than two full seasons in charge comes with the territory.

"That's the business we've chosen," he said. "I respect those guys greatly. I miss the hell out of them. I also learned a ton from it, and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the Knicks."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.