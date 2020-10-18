Mark Ingram II Ruled Out for Ravens vs. Eagles with Ankle Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles that left him unable to return.



Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2019 regular season, helping the Ravens boast the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack. The Ravens averaged 206 yards per game, and their 3,296 yards were a single-season record.

In addition to reaching his third Pro Bowl, Ingram finished third in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs, per Football Outsiders.

Ingram missed Baltimore's final regular-season game with a calf injury. The team already had the AFC's No. 1 seed sewn up and picked up a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers anyway.

Not content to have Ingram and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens selected Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 draft. The line of succession is clear, with Dobbins tabbed to replace Ingram, who's a free agent in 2022.

Now, Baltimore will have an early look at Dobbins or Gus Edwards in the role of the primary ball-carrier, while Jackson will continue to get plenty of touches as well on designed runs and read-options.