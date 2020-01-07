Paul George Expects 'Nonstop' Cheering for Russell Westbrook in Thunder Return

Paul George Expects 'Nonstop' Cheering for Russell Westbrook in Thunder ReturnJanuary 8, 2020
When Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City on Thursday as the Houston Rockets play the Thunder, Paul George expects the fans will make Westbrook feel right at home.
George said Tuesday he expects the former Thunder star to get "nonstop appreciation," per the Washington Post's Ben Golliver:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Clippers’ Paul George on Russell Westbrook’s upcoming return to OKC: “Russell means way more than I did in Oklahoma, and I got a standing ovation. I expect nonstop cheering. Nonstop appreciation. I’m guessing the cheering will be off the radar, as if it isn’t Loud City already.” https://t.co/ztvthfYryQ
