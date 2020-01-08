NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Divisional Picture, Schedule and Scenarios

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend may not have been as much the end of an era as it initially seemed. Yes, future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees were ousted from the playoffs, but there's no indication that either is ready to call it a career.

"I know I still have more to prove," Brady said in an Instagram post.

While this may not be the end of an era, the divisional round could still mark the start of a new one. While familiar veterans Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still in the postseason, there's a real chance that a relative newcomer like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson winds up lifting the Lombardi this year.

By Sunday evening, only four teams will still be alive for Super Bowl LIV. Let's take a look at what combination of teams could comprise the final four, along with this weekend's schedule, the most recent playoff buzz and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11



Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line, O/U: SF -7, 44.5

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: BAL -10, 45.5

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -10, 51

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: GB -4, 46.5

Conference Championship Scenarios

The current playoff seeding in each conference is as follows:

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Houston Texans

6. Tennessee Titans

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Green Bay Packers

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Minnesota Vikings

Based on the seeding, there is a limited number of scenarios for the AFC and NFC title games. With both sixth seeds still in the tournament, this leaves two teams—the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings—unable to host under any circumstances.

The Seattle Seahawks can only host if they and the Vikings both win this weekend. The Houston Texans are in the same position with the Titans.

If the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers win this weekend, they'll automatically host in the championship round. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers can only host if the sixth seed in the respective conference pulls off the upset.

It's worth noting that home teams—those coming off byes—went 7-1 over the last two years in the divisional round. There could be an upset or two this weekend, but next week's games are more likely than not to take place in Baltimore and San Francisco.

The last time a sixth seed advanced to the conference championship game was after the 2010 season, when both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers did so. Green Bay went on to win Super Bowl XLV.

Mark Ingram Still Dealing with Calf Injury

There are a few notable injuries heading into the divisional round, but Mark Ingram II's may be the most significant—or at least the most unexpected.

Ingram suffered a calf injury back in Week 16. He was widely expected to return to full practice this week but suffered a setback and instead sat out practice on Tuesday. For now, the Ravens are staying quiet on his status for Saturday.

"We're not talking about injuries this week. We'll just wait and see," head coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "You'll know on [Saturday] on all those guys."

If Ingram cannot play, the Ravens will likely start bruising 238-pound back Gus Edwards, who rushed for 130 yards in the season finale.

Safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Jimmy Smith also missed practice, while tight end Mark Andrews was limited.

Jaquiski Tartt Set to Return

While the Ravens are sorting out some injuries, the 49ers appear to be moving past some of theirs. Most notably, safety Jaquiski Tartt, who hasn't played since Week 13, was back at practice this week and appears ready to play on Saturday.

"Tartt was out of his blue, no-contact jersey, signaling that the broken rib he suffered Dec. 1 in Baltimore is no longer restricting him. He went through a full practice," The Athletic's Matt Barrows wrote.

Tartt started 12 games at strong safety during the regular season, finishing with 48 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. His presence in run support could prove to be huge against the Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook. This, in turn, should allow the 49ers pass rush to better pressure Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"You're not going to be able to rush him until you stop the run," defensive end Nick Bosa said, per Barrows. "And that's what we're focused on."