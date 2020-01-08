2020 NFL Free Agents: Early Market Rumors and Predictions for Top Names

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots entered the 2019 NFL season as the Super Bowl champion and a candidate to repeat. The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers were also regarded as potential favorites.

After Wild Card Weekend, however, players and coaches for all three teams will be watching the remainder of the playoffs from the comfort of their own homes.

The Patriots were upset by the Tennessee Titans at home, while the Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. The Chargers failed to even make the playoffs after injuries on both sides of the ball contributed to a 5-11 record.

Now, the veteran quarterbacks for each team—Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers—all enter the offseason as unrestricted free agents.

They are three of the greatest quarterbacks in league history, but is it possible they could be on the verge of changing teams?

Brady, Pats Have Not Talked New Deal Since August

Brady and the Patriots have been synonymous ever since he led the franchise to their first Lombardi Trophy in 2001. The 42-year-old has helped lead the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships.

But there are some questions about his future in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Pats have not talked about a contract with Brady since failing to come to terms on a multiyear extension in August.

For his part, the three-time first-team All-Pro told Peter King of NBC Sports he would "explore" whatever opportunities come his way. He said after Saturday's loss it would be highly unlikely he retired, but he refrained from giving more insight into his future.

Brady threw for over 4,000 yards this season, but he also posted his lowest total quarterback rating (52.5) since that measure debuted in 2006.

The offense never quite kicked into high gear thanks to injuries to offensive linemen David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn and a middling receiving group.

The Patriots finished the regular season ranked 11th in defense-adjusted value over average on the offensive side of the ball, according to Football Outsiders. Although Brady was sacked just 27 times, the O-line conceded 89 quarterback hits (15th in the NFL). Meanwhile, Pats receivers ranked fifth in drops, according to the Washington Post.

As a result, Brady posted his lowest completion percentage (60.8) since 2004 as well as his lowest yards gained per attempt average (6.6) since 2002.

Brady could well return to New England, but a team to watch might be his old nemesis: the Indianapolis Colts.

They have one of the best offensive lines in football, not to mention productive skill-position players such as T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack.

Indy had been a team on the rise prior to Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in August, and it might be willing to chase Brady in the hopes of making a run at the Super Bowl next season.

Prediction: Brady signs with the Colts for one year, $27 million.

Brees Likely Returning to New Orleans

While there is still plenty of uncertainty over Brady's future, all signs point to Brees re-signing with the Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported people close to the 40-year-old have said he wants to remain in New Orleans, and he also suggested the Saints could pursue another short-term deal or a franchise tag as a last resort.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Unlike Brady, Brees has not spent his whole career with one team, but he will always be associated with the Saints. The Chargers draftee almost single-handedly revitalized New Orleans when he arrived in 2006, making first-team All-Pro in his first season and leading the Saints to their first Super Bowl title in 2010.

The all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns missed five games this season, but he went 7-2 prior to Sunday's wild-card loss. He also threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns (against just four interceptions) in 11 games.

It seems unlikely the Saints would allow Brees to sign elsewhere unless he decided to retire or they wanted to commit to Teddy Bridgewater, who is also a free agent. The best bet is Brees remains in the Big Easy.

Prediction: Brees re-signs for two years, $48 million.

Might Chargers Re-Sign Rivers?

Rivers might be the least likely of the three to remain with his current team, but there are signs pointing to the Chargers retaining him for next season.

Eric D. Williams of ESPN reported the Chargers are considering promoting interim offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and his prior advocacy for the quarterback might be indicative of his return to Los Angeles.

Rivers had a frustrating season. Star offensive tackle Russell Okung played in just six games, and the offensive line conceded 92 quarterback hits, the 13th-most in the NFL.

The team managed to weather the storm that was Melvin Gordon III's holdout, but it lost six of its last seven games after seemingly climbing back into contention following a 2-5 start.

Rivers was a shell of his former self despite throwing for 4,615 yards. He was one of the leaders in total quarterback rating in 2018, but he ranked just 22nd out of 30 eligible QBs last season, according to ESPN.

Still, the best bet for the Chargers might be on the 38-year-old having a bounce-back season.

As Williams noted, Los Angeles could try to select Tua Tagovailoa with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, with Rivers serving as a "bridge" quarterback. This would not be unlike the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes situation with the Kansas City Chiefs just a few years ago.

Prediction: Rivers re-signs for one year, $17 million.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.