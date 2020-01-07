Redskins Rumors: Panthers' Scott Turner Hired as OC on Ron Rivera's Staff

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, right, talks with Cam Newton (1) during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins will hire Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator under head coach Ron Rivera, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Turner worked with Rivera for two years on the Carolina Panthers. He started as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator following Rivera's firing in December.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Redskins allowed Kevin O'Connell to pursue opportunities outside of the team, signaling a change at offensive coordinator.

Rivera opted for a more experienced hand to guide the defense when he brought Jack Del Rio aboard to be his defensive coordinator. He's taking a different approach for the opposite side of the ball.

Turner led Carolina's offense for the final four games of the season. The Panthers averaged 343.5 yards and 15 points during that span.

The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote Monday that Turner made sense for Washington's staff despite his lack of experience:

"If the Redskins wind up with Scott Turner as their new offensive coordinator, it’s worth noting that over the last two years his dad, Norv, gave him a lot of coordinator-type duties as the two worked together in Carolina. And obviously, Ron Rivera was there to see all of that, so he has a good idea of what the younger Turner is capable of. So if Rivera entrusts his offense to him, that should carry some weight."

A new head coach bringing in a new staff is nothing new, but it's less than ideal for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who will have his second offensive play-caller in as many years.

Haskins' development will be one of Turner's top priorities. The No. 15 overall pick threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. He appeared to be finding his footing toward the end of the year (31-of-43 for 394 yards, four touchdowns in his last two starts) before suffering an ankle injury.

The Redskins may have to add another running back as well. Adrian Peterson has a $2.25 million team option, and Derrius Guice was limited to five appearances before landing on injured reserve. 

Related

    Report: Redskins Interviewing Ken Zampese for QB Coach

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Report: Redskins Interviewing Ken Zampese for QB Coach

    Hogs Haven
    via Hogs Haven

    XFL Announces Rule Changes Featuring Shootout-Style OT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    XFL Announces Rule Changes Featuring Shootout-Style OT

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Are Last Job Left

    • Jim Schwartz • Kevin Stefanski • Josh McDaniels (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Are Last Job Left

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Know Who Joe Judge Is?

    We got you, Giants fans: 🔘Born in Philly, 38 years old 🔘Bama special teams assistant (2009-11) 🔘Pats special teams coordinator (2015-19) 🔘Pats WR coach (2019)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Don't Know Who Joe Judge Is?

    Patriots
    via Patriots