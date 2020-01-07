Redskins Rumors: Panthers' Scott Turner Hired as OC on Ron Rivera's Staff

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins will hire Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator under head coach Ron Rivera, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Turner worked with Rivera for two years on the Carolina Panthers. He started as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator following Rivera's firing in December.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Redskins allowed Kevin O'Connell to pursue opportunities outside of the team, signaling a change at offensive coordinator.

Rivera opted for a more experienced hand to guide the defense when he brought Jack Del Rio aboard to be his defensive coordinator. He's taking a different approach for the opposite side of the ball.

Turner led Carolina's offense for the final four games of the season. The Panthers averaged 343.5 yards and 15 points during that span.

The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote Monday that Turner made sense for Washington's staff despite his lack of experience:

"If the Redskins wind up with Scott Turner as their new offensive coordinator, it’s worth noting that over the last two years his dad, Norv, gave him a lot of coordinator-type duties as the two worked together in Carolina. And obviously, Ron Rivera was there to see all of that, so he has a good idea of what the younger Turner is capable of. So if Rivera entrusts his offense to him, that should carry some weight."

A new head coach bringing in a new staff is nothing new, but it's less than ideal for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who will have his second offensive play-caller in as many years.

Haskins' development will be one of Turner's top priorities. The No. 15 overall pick threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. He appeared to be finding his footing toward the end of the year (31-of-43 for 394 yards, four touchdowns in his last two starts) before suffering an ankle injury.

The Redskins may have to add another running back as well. Adrian Peterson has a $2.25 million team option, and Derrius Guice was limited to five appearances before landing on injured reserve.