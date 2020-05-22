Ex-Texans RB Carlos Hyde, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $4M Contract

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Carlos Hyde has found a new home with the 29-year-old running back agreeing to join the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport announced the Seahawks gave the former second-round pick a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Hyde last signed for one year, $2.8 million with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2019 before a trade for tackle Martinas Rankin sent him to Houston. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien used Hyde as his lead back ahead of Duke Johnson, as the Ohio State product racked up 1,070 yards and six touchdowns on 245 carries in the regular season—a career-high in rushing attempts and only the third time he's topped 200 carries.

Seattle marks the fifth stop for Hyde in his pro career. He spent his first four years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers before signing a three-year, $15 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. He would last less than one season with the Browns, tallying just 382 yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries before an early season trade sent him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

It wasn't just that the Jaguars were a bad fit for Hyde, there also seemed to be less room for him to get on the field with Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon already sharing the backfield.

Hyde carried the ball just 58 times for the Jaguars, ultimately getting released in March 2019.

Things appeared to be winding down for the Cincinnati native before he found himself starting in Houston. Paired with a mobile quarterback in Deshaun Watson and seeing his use in the passing game decrease, Hyde was able to thrive.

The Texans had the league's ninth-best rushing offense in 2019. That doesn't happen without Hyde, who finished with the 13th-most rushing yards in the league, but with the team acquiring running back David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals in the DeAndre Hopkins deal, Hyde became expendable and headed into free agency.