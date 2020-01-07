No. 12 Maryland Defeats Slumping No. 11 Ohio State 67-55

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Maryland earned its biggest win of the season as the No. 12 Terrapins toppled No. 11 Ohio State 67-55 on Tuesday at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Ohio State opened 2019-20 with nine straight wins but has dropped four of its last six games. Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said in the buildup his team's true identity was still being developed.

"We don't really know how good we are, until we get well into January," he told reporters. "Obviously teams change and grow, but assumptions are made that are not always accurate. I'm really assessing us from day to day, and making sure we're improving in target areas."

Falling to Maryland is another dose of reality for Ohio State.

The Terrapins had a similarly strong start, going 10-0 out of the gate. They had yet to beat a ranked opponent, though, so Mark Turgeon's squad made a statement Tuesday.

Notable Performers

Anthony Cowan Jr., G, Maryland: 20 points, six rebounds, two assists

Jalen Smith, F, Maryland: 11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks

Darryl Morsell, G, Maryland: 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals

Kaleb Wesson, F, Ohio State: 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals

Andre Wesson, F, Ohio State: 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block

D.J. Carton, G, Ohio State: 14 points, one rebound, three assists, one block

Anthony Cowan Jr. Leads Way for Big Win

A collective effort powered Maryland to its biggest victory of the season. Every starter scored at least seven points, and the pair of Eric Ayala and Serrel Smith Jr. combined for 12 points off the bench.

Anthony Cowan Jr. was the biggest star of the night. He was the game's leading scorer, and his 10 free throws were two more than Ohio State had as a team. With just under 13 minutes left in the second half, the senior guard also hit a big three-pointer that gave the Terrapins a 10-point lead.

Even with so much time left on the clock, that shot had an outsized impact considering how little was going right for Ohio State on offense.

Aaron Wiggins put an exclamation point on the game. Two free throws from Duane Washington Jr. made it a seven-point game, 57-50, with 3:29 left. On Maryland's next possession, Wiggins cleaned up a miss by Ayala with a two-handed dunk.

In general, this was a dominant performance from the Terps. They were in control from start to finish, and Ohio State rarely looked like it could do anything to bridge the gap.

Dreadful Shooting Dooms Ohio State

Ohio State entered Tuesday with the 37th-best field-goal percentage (47.4) and ninth-best three-point percentage (39.6). KenPom.com also ranked the Buckeyes 11th in adjusted offense.

The efficient offense that has propelled Ohio State thus far was nowhere to be found in College Park. The team shot 31.3 percent from the floor and was 5-of-27 from beyond the arc.

Andre Wesson scored to bring the Buckeyes to within two points with 18:18 left in the second half. Their next field goal didn't come until the 12:13 mark, by which point Maryland's lead was seven points, 41-34.

The Buckeyes got little aside from the Wesson twins, and Kaleb Wesson's impact was limited by the fact he battled foul trouble.

Andre Wesson had a minor injury scare in the first half when he fell to the floor. Although he walked back to the bench under his own power, the senior forward appeared to be favoring his hamstring.

Wesson was on the floor for the Buckeyes, though, when they opened the second half. An injury to Wesson would've been a significant blow to Ohio State, which is already laboring without Kyle Young.

What's Next?

Ohio State heads to Bloomington for a road game against Indiana on Saturday. Maryland faces off with Iowa on Friday in Iowa City.