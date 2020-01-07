Ex-Ohio State Star Chase Young Signs with Klutch Sports Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Klutch Sports' new NFL division keeps adding former Ohio State stars.

Less than a week after defensive back Jeff Okudah announced he was signing with Klutch, Buckeyes star Chase Young announced Tuesday he's following suit:

While Okudah will likely come off the board in the first round, Young is considered one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory. He's a near-certainty to wind up in Washington, which has the No. 2 pick, after the Cincinnati Bengals grab Joe Burrow. It's still theoretically possible the Bengals decide to take Young over Burrow at No. 1, though.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Young's former teammate at Ohio State, tweeted "see you soon" when the defensive end announced he was entering the NFL draft.

Klutch Sports is the agency started by Rich Paul, the longtime friend of LeBron James. Paul has become one of the NBA's biggest power brokers, counting James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons, among others, as his clients.

Damarius Bilbo signed on to be the head of Klutch's football division in September. Paul partnered with United Talent Agency last year as well, becoming the head of their sports division.