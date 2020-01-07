Petition Started in Ohio to Get Browns, Bengals Fans Access to Medical Marijuana

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In an effort to combat the misery that often comes with rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, one person is trying to get fans of those teams access to medical marijuana.

Per Jackie Borchardt of the Cincinnati Enquirer, an unnamed person submitted a petition to the State Medical Board of Ohio to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official condition that would grant access to medicinal marijuana.

Even though Borchardt noted the petition likely won't lead to anything, Rob Ryan of the Ohio Patient Network jokingly offered a solution for fans of both teams.

"Maybe they should sell marijuana as well as beer at the stadium," he said. "It might calm the crowd down."

It's understandable that Browns and Bengals fans would look for help wherever it might be available. The two teams have combined to go 105 seasons without winning a championship.

The last playoff win for either franchise was Cleveland's 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995.

With resumes like that, it's not the worst idea in the world to try to help Browns and Bengals fans ease their suffering.