Cavs Trade Rumors: Brandon Knight, John Henson Could Be Showcased for Deals

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly planning to showcase John Henson and Brandon Knight in hopes of trading them before February's deadline.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the veterans will be regulars in the rotation due to injuries to Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. Henson and Knight are on expiring contracts, and the Cavs hope giving them more time will convince teams they're worth a young asset.

Henson has appeared in just 16 games this season due to injuries, averaging 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He's a bit of a relic as a 4 who doesn't stretch the floor, but the 6'9", 219-pound UNC product can play center in smaller lineups and has switchability on the defensive end.

Knight's once-promising career has been derailed by injuries; the former No. 8 overall draft pick hasn't played more than 54 games in a season since 2014-15. The five-year, $70 million contract the Kentucky product signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2015, which has ranked as one of the worst in basketball since the ink dried, is due to expire this summer.

"I mean, it's not even a thought, it's a reality," Henson told Vardon. "Expiring deals, rebuilding team, young guys—it's part of the game. You do the best you can within what you can control, and that's me going out there and trying to play well within a team concept—and that's what I'm going to do."

The idea that Henson or Knight could be difference-makers for a contender seems a little far-fetched. They would likely draw interest on the buyout market if the Cavs decided to go that route, but neither has been productive recently enough for any contender to part with a draft pick.

Henson is the likelier of the two to generate interest for his rim-protecting ability, but Knight's value mostly comes from his $15.6 million expiring deal. If a team wants to rid themselves of a bad contract, it's possible they'd be willing to use one of them and throw in a draft-pick sweetener. However, given the lack of star power in this year's free-agent class, it's hard to find an obvious fit.