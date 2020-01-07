Rhian Brewster Joins Swansea City on Loan from Liverpool Until End of Season

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that 19-year-old striker Rhian Brewster has joined Championship side Swansea City on loan until the end of the season:

The teenager has only made three first-team appearances for the Reds in 2019-20, starting against Milton Keynes Dons and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and featuring as a substitute in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.

Swansea have confirmed Brewster will wear the No. 19 shirt and is available to make his debut for Steve Cooper's side in Sunday's Championship clash with Cardiff City.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.