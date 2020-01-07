Cowboys Rumors: Mike McCarthy Wants Kellen Moore to Remain as DAL OC

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Newly hired Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly wants to retain Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Moore has also been offered the chance to be the offensive coordinator under Jimmy Lake at the University of Washington, and he is "mulling" his options.

Moore joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. With Moore at the controls, Dallas ranked first in total offense and sixth in scoring.

Since McCarthy was a play-caller throughout his tenure as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, it is possible Moore would be a figurehead offensive coordinator in Dallas.

If that is a concern, then making the move to the collegiate ranks could be attractive to Moore, especially since he is a Washington native.

Moore was a star quarterback at Boise State, where he posted a 50-3 record as a starter and threw for 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. After that, he served as a backup for the Detroit Lions and Cowboys.

At just 31 years old, Moore was the youngest coordinator in the NFL in 2019. Given his success at such a young age and the fact that Sean McVay has thrived as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in his 30s, Moore figures to become a head coaching candidate in the near future.

His next move could play a significant role in how soon that happens, especially if he leaves the NFL.

Some uncertainty surrounds the Cowboys offense since both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are set to become free agents, but Prescott will likely be back, so the offense should remain largely intact.

With Prescott leading the way behind an elite offensive line and flanked by the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Michael Gallup, the Cowboys should have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL again next season.

That somehow led to only eight wins in 2019 and left the Cowboys short of the playoffs, but if Moore can turn in a repeat performance while helping run a new offensive system in 2020, it could go a long way toward further establishing him as one of the brightest young coaching minds in the game.