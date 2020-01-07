Look: Ex-Patriots WR Antonio Brown, Logan Paul Tease Fight on Twitter

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and YouTube star Logan Paul seem to be drumming up interest in a potential fight on Twitter.

After Brown tweeted at Paul on Monday and told him to "square up," Paul responded with a joke regarding Brown's brief tenure as a member of the New England Patriots:

Brown also reacted to the opening odds for a theoretical boxing match between himself and Paul:

The 24-year-old Paul has made headlines over the past couple of years for his feud and boxing matches with British YouTuber KSI. After they fought to a majority draw in an amateur fight in 2018, Paul and KSI had a professional rematch in November.

They went the distance in a bout that featured six three-minute rounds, and KSI was ruled the winner by split decision.

Brown appeared in just one game during the 2019 NFL season but was still featured prominently in headlines because of off-field reasons.

After getting traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, Brown was released by the Raiders before ever playing a game for the team. Brown got into an argument with general manager Mike Mayock over fines related to missing practice during a grievance over which helmet he could wear, which led to the release.

The Patriots signed Brown and played him in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, but a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Brown alleging that he sexually assaulted her, while another provided Sports Illustrated with texts she said were from Brown that were intimidating in nature, which led to his release.

Brown has expressed a desire to return to the NFL and even had a workout with the New Orleans Saints recently, but nothing has materialized.

While Brown lacks boxing experience, he is an elite athlete and one of the best NFL wide receivers of the past decade, so there would undoubtedly be some interest in seeing what he is capable of in a boxing ring.