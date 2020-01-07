NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Predictions and More for Postseason

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

For the second consecutive postseason, a No. 4, No. 5 and two No. 6 seeds are the road teams in the NFL divisional round.

A year ago, the lower seeds did not fare well, as they lost by a combined 45 points to the four squads that earned first-round byes.

While covering the spread is possible for the quartet of underdogs, winning outright is much more difficult based on recent history.

The last team seeded fourth or worst to advance to the conference-championship round was the fourth-seeded Green Bay Packers in 2017.

That trend is good news for the four home favorites, who should be able to take advantage of weaknesses in their opponents to stay alive for another week.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Odds

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (-7) (Over/Under: 44.5) (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (-9) (O/U: 46.5) (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (-9.5) (O/U: 50.5) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4) (O/U: 46) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Predictions

Minnesota at San Francisco (-7)

The San Francisco 49ers have thrived on the ground for most of the campaign, but their aerial attack may be the key to advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Jimmy Garoppolo put together four straight 200-yard performances, and he has completed 70 percent or more of his passes in nine games.

In Week 17, the San Francisco quarterback went 18-for-22 with 285 passing yards in a road win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch home-field advantage.

George Kittle has been Garoppolo's top target all season, but he has been able to pick out more wide receivers to take some of the burden off the tight end in the last few weeks.

In the win over Seattle, six different 49ers caught a pass and Deebo Samuel hauled in five receptions for 102 yards.

In the week prior, the six players who caught a pass also totaled over 20 receiving yards in a victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders and others could be Saturday's X-factor against a banged-up Minnesota secondary that conceded 227 passing yards to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

The Vikings were without defensive backs Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes Sunday, and they have been more susceptible to concede large passing totals on their travels.

In Minnesota's last six road games, it has allowed at least 200 passing yards, and that could be important for the 49ers to exploit if the NFC North squad slows down the run.

Mike Zimmer's team held three of its previous five opponents under 100 rushing yards, so if the San Francisco running backs are contained, Garoppolo will be tasked with more production.

If the quarterback extends his good run of form into the divisional round, the 49ers may be able to pull away and earn their fifth double-digit victory at Levi's Stadium this season.

Tennessee at Baltimore (Over 46.5)

A majority of the focus leading up to Saturday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium will be on the ground game, but one aspect of Baltimore's passing attack could benefit the over.

The Tennessee Titans allowed 916 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to tight ends in the regular season.

Three of the Baltimore Ravens' top five receivers are tight ends, with Mark Andrews leading the group with 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Andrews, Hayden Hurst or Nick Boyle could break loose in the middle of the field for a key completion from Lamar Jackson to open up the Titans defense.

It the passing attack provides a solid complement to the ground gains of Jackson and Mark Ingram, the AFC's No. 1 seed could put up a large point total.

In the last three seasons, the top seed in the AFC eclipsed 30 points in its divisional-round game. The New England Patriots achieved it twice and the Kansas City Chiefs did so last season.

John Harbaugh's side could account for more than half of the total points scored, as it has not produced below 20 points in eight home contests.

Since the Titans were shut out by the Denver Broncos in Week 6, they have recorded at least 20 points in all of their games, including 55 in the last two weeks on the road at Houston and New England.

If those two trends continue Saturday, the over of 46.5 points should hit, and it might start a reversal in totals since the four wild-card games went under.

