Warriors Rumors: Marquese Chriss Waived, Damion Lee Expected to Take Roster Spot

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly waived forward Marquese Chriss on Monday to create a roster sport for guard Damion Lee, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lee's two-way contract had expired, which could have made him a free agent.

In 17.7 minutes per game over the course of 37 contests, Chriss is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and a career-best 76.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Meanwhile, Lee is enjoying a career year with averages of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24 games, including 11 starts. He is also shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.

The Warriors signed Chriss in September, and after he impressed during the preseason, he made the roster as a bench forward. The 22-year-old then took on a bigger role than most probably expected because of the injury issues Golden State has dealt with this season.

There was some hope that the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft was finally reaching his potential. However, Eric Paschall emerged as a bigger contributor and pushed his way into the starting lineup.

Paschall, a rookie second-round pick out of Villanova, is third on the team in scoring among players who have appeared in at least five games, with 14.0 points per contest.

The Warriors have enough depth at forward with Paschall, Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman and Alen Smailagic that Chriss became expendable.

Lee is more valuable to Golden State since guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are dealing with long-term injuries, while D'Angelo Russell is also banged up and Alec Burks could be traded at some point.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

In limited action last season over the course of 32 games, Lee averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 rebounds for the Warriors, but he has taken his game to the next level this season.

Lee is married to Curry's sister, Sydel, and has seemingly carved out a nice role for himself. He may have a long-term future with the team as a bench contributor once Curry and Thompson return to full health.

For now, Lee will continue to be a key player for the struggling 9-29 Warriors, while Chriss likely shouldn't have a difficult time catching on elsewhere, given his youth, draft status and solid play in the opportunities he was given this season.