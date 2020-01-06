Terence Crawford on Possible Errol Spence Jr. Fight: 'I'm Ready When You Ready'

Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence Crawford is determined to force a unification fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford, who holds the WBO welterweight title, took to social media Monday to tell Spence, "I'm ready when you ready. Matter of fact I been ready before I even had a 147 LB fight. Like I been said you got these people fooled but not me" (h/t ESPN's Dan Rafael).

IBF and WBC titleholder Spence had posted Sunday to say he's not ducking Crawford. Rafael noted how Spence is stepping up his training as he bids to make a comeback from injuries suffered during a car accident in October.

