Terence Crawford on Possible Errol Spence Jr. Fight: 'I'm Ready When You Ready'

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Terence Crawford poses with the belt after his tko9 win against Egidijus Kavaliauskas during their bout for Crawford's WBO welterweight title at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence Crawford is determined to force a unification fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford, who holds the WBO welterweight title, took to social media Monday to tell Spence, "I'm ready when you ready. Matter of fact I been ready before I even had a 147 LB fight. Like I been said you got these people fooled but not me" (h/t ESPN's Dan Rafael).

IBF and WBC titleholder Spence had posted Sunday to say he's not ducking Crawford. Rafael noted how Spence is stepping up his training as he bids to make a comeback from injuries suffered during a car accident in October.

