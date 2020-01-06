Duke's Wendell Moore to Have Surgery on Hand Injury, out Indefinitely

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) calls a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Brown in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown/Associated Press

No. 2 Duke will have to play a stretch without one of its key players after the team announced Wendell Moore will be out indefinitely with a broken hand. 

"We think everything's going to be good, but he'll be out for awhile...and he will not travel to Georgia Tech," head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.

The injury came in Saturday's win against Miami, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Moore has averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 14 appearances this season.

The injury could be a significant one for Duke, which has proved to be one of the top contenders in the country this season with a 13-1 record overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

However, Moore represents a key depth piece as someone who has both come off the bench and started games this season. He ranks fifth on the team in minutes per game and is a valuable contributor on both ends of the court.

Duke does at least have a deeper rotation than in past seasons, with 10 players getting regular playing time. Joey Baker and Alex O'Connell should see more minutes going forward on the perimeter as the Blue Devils try to stay in front of their competition in the ACC.

On the other hand, this injury could be damaging to Moore as he tries to reach his own high expectations.

The freshman entered the year as a 4-star recruit and No. 29 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports, one of four 4- or 5-stars in the 2019 Duke class. According to ESPN, he is also the No. 40 overall player in the 2020 NBA draft class.

A broken hand will take away valuable playing time that can cost him in what might be his only collegiate season.

Related

    Duke freshman guard Wendell Moore out indefinitely with injury

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke freshman guard Wendell Moore out indefinitely with injury

    The Devils Den
    via The Devils Den

    Brandon Ingram falls in return to Los Angeles to face Lakers

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Brandon Ingram falls in return to Los Angeles to face Lakers

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham

    Per @SportsStarsTV: #Duke commit D.J. Steward is one of the best combo guards in the country (video)

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Per @SportsStarsTV: #Duke commit D.J. Steward is one of the best combo guards in the country (video)

    DukeBlog
    via DukeBlog

    Duke stands pat at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke stands pat at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll

    Ball Durham
    via Ball Durham