NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule and Predictions for Divisional Round

The NFL experienced a changing of the guard at quarterback over the last year. Eli Manning lost his starting job to Daniel Jones. Ben Roethlisberger played in only two games before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. Philip Rivers failed to make the playoffs, while Drew Brees and Tom Brady were both ousted from the postseason on Wild Card Weekend.

The divisional round will feature familiar faces in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. It will also feature the likes of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo. There's a very real chance that Super Bowl LIV will have two quarterbacks making their first starts in a title game.

The unknown, of course, is which quarterbacks might make it to the grand stage.

This weekend will help answer that question, as the playoff field of eight will be cut in half. Here, you'll find a look at the upcoming matchups, some predictions and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

When: Saturday, January 11 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line, O/U: SF -6.5, 44.5

The Minnesota Vikings proved themselves to be a dangerous postseason threat Sunday. Their overtime win over the New Orleans Saints was a master class in perseverance, as Minnesota fought for more than 60 minutes to achieve victory. Kirk Cousins, often criticized for floundering in big games, delivered the winning strike.

"I'm thrilled we won a playoff game, and I just did my part," Cousins said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

For a week, the Vikings are a feel-good story. However, they're slated to match up with one of the most complete teams in football, the San Francisco 49ers.

With the league's No. 2 scoring offense (29.9 points per game) and second-ranked total defense (281.8 yards per game allowed), the 49ers are capable of hanging with any team in the NFL. All three of their losses came on the final play of regulation or in overtime. Coming off the bye, the 49ers are unlikely to see things come down to the wire this time.

Prediction: San Francisco 33-26

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

When: Saturday, January 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: BAL -9, 47.5

If there's a team the Baltimore Ravens didn't want to see in the divisional round, it's probably the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee thumped the New England Patriots on Saturday, showcasing its physical play in the trenches and the terrifying running of Derrick Henry in the process. Tennessee matches up extremely well with Baltimore's open offense and quick, aggressive defense.

If the Titans can play more physical than Baltimore, they'll have a good chance to pull off the upset.

However, it's unwise to doubt Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense at this point, as they haven't lost a game since Week 4. Tennessee can keep the game close, perhaps even leading late. If the Ravens need to mount a comeback, however, Jackson has proven himself more than capable.

Prediction: Baltimore 30-28

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -9.5, 50.5

The Houston Texans escaped Wild Card Weekend by surviving a sloppy game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson and the Houston offense did just enough to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and to eventually pull ahead in overtime. However, it was not a comfortable win by any stretch of the imagination.

That sort of effort isn't going to be enough against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Everyone is well aware of Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense. However, casual fans may not have noticed that the Kansas City defense was the impressive unit down the stretch. The Chiefs finished the regular season ranked seventh in points allowed, 19.2 per game.

Is Watson capable of outdueling Mahomes if the game comes to that? Sure. However, the Chiefs are the more complete team, are at home and are coming off the bye. The advantage is firmly with Kansas City.

Prediction: Kansas City 33-23

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, January 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: GB -4, 46

This game will have a little bit of a familiar feel, as both Wilson and Rodgers have regularly been present in the postseason. They should provide fans with one of the most thrilling quarterback duels of the playoffs.

The outcome will depend heavily on which version of the Seahawks strolls into Lambeau. If it's the same scrappy, physical team that knocked off the 49ers in Week 10, the Packers could be in trouble. If it's the team that lost three of its final four games—and arguably only escaped the divisional round due to another Carson Wentz injury—the Packers could roll.

Seattle has not gotten consistent play out of its defense and has a patchwork backfield that generated a mere 19 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles—not counting the 45 gained by Wilson.

The Seahawks are not built to shut down a quarterback like Rodgers, and they aren't in a great position to win a shootout either.

Prediction: Green Bay 30-20