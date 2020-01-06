NFL Playoff Picks 2020: Latest Odds and Predictions for Divisional Round

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend was full of its share of surprises. It featured two overtime games and the advancement of the No. 6 seed in each conference. Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks—Tom Brady and Drew Brees—had their postseasons ended and futures put into question.

The bar for the divisional round has been set fairly high.

Here, we'll examine the latest buzz heading into the second round of the postseason along with the full television schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11



Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line, O/U: SF -6.5, 44.5

Prediction: San Francisco 26-23

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: BAL -9, 47.5

Prediction: Baltimore 30-28

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -9.5, 50.5

Prediction: Kansas City 33-23

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: GB -4, 46.0

Prediction: Green Bay 30-20

Kirk Cousins Proves Himself

The Minnesota Vikings are going to have a tough challenge trying to knock off the 49ers in San Francisco. The 49ers defense and running game are reasons for concern. The play of quarterback Kirk Cousins shouldn't be.

Critics have long questioned Cousins' ability to play in big-game situations. However, he handled himself beautifully against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He finished with 242 yards, a touchdown and, most importantly, an overtime win.

Cousin's overtime strike to tight end Kyle Rudolph was a work of art.

"Pre-snap, I saw the guys walking to the line of scrimmage and knew the ball was coming. And like I said, he made an unbelievable throw," Rudolph said, per Albert Breer of SI.com. "He gave me a chance."

Cousins delivered in the biggest game of his career to date, which should give the Vikings some confidence heading into next weekend.

Alexander Set to Return

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco defense, which finished the regular season ranked second overall, will provide Cousins with a challenge. It is set to get a boost from linebacker Kwon Alexander as well.

Alexander appeared in eight games during the regular season, finishing with 34 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. His season was ended in October, however, by a torn pectoral.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Alexander has a chance to return against the Vikings.

"Alexander was a surprise participant in the 49ers' bye-week practice Thursday," Schefter wrote. "In conjunction with Alexander's appearance, the Niners opened his practice window to return from the injury, clearing the path for a possible return."

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made a return from a torn pectoral Saturday and had an immediate impact. The 49ers will hope that Alexander can do the same.

Ravens Set to Have Ingram

Like the 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens could have a key player back in the fold when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Running back Mark Ingram, who suffered a calf injury in Week 16, appears likely to play.

"He's on track to play and he should be practicing next week full speed," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

Having Ingram in the backfield will be big for Baltimore. The former Saint finished the regular season with 1,018 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He provides quarterback Lamar Jackson with a power complement that tends to keep opposing defenses off-balance.

Ingram isn't the only running back the Titans will have to contain, though. Gus Edwards started in Ingram's place in Week 17 and rushed for 130 yards and 6.2 yards per carry.