NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Updated Title Odds and Most Compelling Scenarios

With the NFL playoff field trimmed down to eight teams, some potential Super Bowl matchups are starting to be discussed.

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are viewed as the favorites to represent their respective conferences, but as we saw in the Wild Card Round, home sides may not be as safe as they have been in the past.

Since the Ravens and 49ers last met in the Super Bowl in 2013, the top seeds in each conference have collided four times in six years in the championship tilt.

If one of the top seeds does not advance to Miami, there are a few other compelling scenarios that could come to fruition.

Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+300)

Green Bay (+800)

Seattle (+1,500)

Minnesota (+1,800)

Tennessee (+3,500)

Houston (+4,000)

Most Compelling Scenarios

Baltimore vs. San Francisco Super Bowl

A potential matchup of No. 1 seeds at Hard Rock Stadium could produce the best possible Super Bowl due to the extended success of both teams.

It would also pit Lamar Jackson against one of the best defenses in football and be a rematch of the Week 13 contest won by the Ravens.

Having Jackson, who is expected to win Most Valuable Player, play on the NFL's brightest stage would be ideal to introduce the next generation of star quarterbacks to the casual viewing audience.

The first weekend of the playoffs already started a potential changing of the guard with Tom Brady and Drew Brees knocked out at home.

While most of the attention would be on Jackson, Nick Bosa would command some of the spotlight as one of the league's best young defensive stars.

Bosa would be tasked with improving the defensive line's performance against Jackson, as they managed only two tackles for loss and a sack at M&T Bank Stadium.

The regular-season meeting between the top seeds was decided by a Justin Tucker field goal as time expired.

Despite dealing with adverse conditions, both offenses discovered offensive success. The 49ers produced 331 total yards and the Ravens earned 283.

With the Super Bowl taking place in a warmer climate, we could witness an even more explosive contest with no conditions hampering the run-heavy offensive approaches.

The individual matchups and player comparisons across the board are as level as you could get for a potential Super Bowl contest.

For example, both sides possess dominant young tight ends in George Kittle and Mark Andrews, star pass-rushers in Bosa and Matthew Judon and a pair of efficient kickers in Tucker and Robbie Gould.

The matchup would also be the first repeat in the Super Bowl since the New York Giants and New England Patriots faced off in 2008 and 2012.

Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII over San Francisco by three points in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Andy Reid Gets a Shot at a Title

One of the few things missing from Andy Reid's lengthy coaching resume is a championship.

The Kansas City head coach has only earned one shot at a title, and that was in 2005 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since taking over the Chiefs, Reid led his side to six double-digit win seasons and Kansas City is one of two teams to defeat the Ravens in 2019.

Kansas City was one step away from the Super Bowl last season, but it dropped the AFC Championship Game at home to the Patriots.

Reid's biggest hurdle has been the conference championship game, as he is 1-5 at that stage of the postseason. He was 1-4 in NFC Championship Games with the Eagles and is 0-1 with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs seem to have the perfect combination of talent to challenge the Ravens, starting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, Kansas City has to avoid an early exit in the divisional round to the Houston Texans, who won at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6.

The Chiefs are 1-2 in the divisional round under Reid and lost their first game of the postseason in 2016 and 2017.

