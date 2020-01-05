NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Lines for Seahawks vs. Packers, Entire Divisional Round

NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Lines for Seahawks vs. Packers, Entire Divisional RoundJanuary 6, 2020
Caesars Sportsbook hardly let NFL fans catch their breath from an unpredictable Wild Card Weekend before releasing opening lines for next weekend's Divisional Round matchups Sunday night:
Lines are larger in the AFC than the NFC.
The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens (-10) are the largest favorite overall over the No. 6 Tennessee Titans, while the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5 ) are favored over the visiting fourth-seeded Houston Texans.
The top seed is favored in the NFC, too, with the San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) over the visiting sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The closest matchup figures to be the No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-3.5) hosting the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks.
All four home teams are favored despite home teams going 1-3 in the wild-card slate.
Caesars also released updated Super Bowl LIV odds:
All lines point toward the Ravens as the team to beat. Baltimore has not lost a game since Sept. 29, so it would seem wise to ride it.
However, the Titans are fresh off a historic upset at New England as a 4.5-point underdog:
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also made sure bets a little less certain by collecting his first career postseason victory.
According to ESPN, prior to beating the 13-3 Saints, Cousins was 0-15 outright and 1-13-1 against the spread against teams that finished a season with 12 wins or more. The Niners, like the Saints, finished the season 13-3.
On top of that, according to TeamRankings.com, New Orleans ended the regular season with the best ATS record in the league at 11-6-0. The Chiefs (10-5-1), Ravens (10-6) and Vikings (10-7) were nearly just as reliable against the spread, while the Niners (9-6-1), Titans (9-7-1), Seahawks (8-8-1) and Texans (8-8-1) were less so.
Wentz Out for Game
Carson Wentz (head injury) exits early vs. Seahawks after hard hit from Jadeveon Clowney; Josh McCown in for Eagles