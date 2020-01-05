NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Lines for Seahawks vs. Packers, Entire Divisional Round

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Caesars Sportsbook hardly let NFL fans catch their breath from an unpredictable Wild Card Weekend before releasing opening lines for next weekend's Divisional Round matchups Sunday night:

Lines are larger in the AFC than the NFC.

The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens (-10) are the largest favorite overall over the No. 6 Tennessee Titans, while the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5 ) are favored over the visiting fourth-seeded Houston Texans.

The top seed is favored in the NFC, too, with the San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) over the visiting sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The closest matchup figures to be the No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-3.5) hosting the No. 5 Seattle Seahawks.

All four home teams are favored despite home teams going 1-3 in the wild-card slate.

Caesars also released updated Super Bowl LIV odds:

All lines point toward the Ravens as the team to beat. Baltimore has not lost a game since Sept. 29, so it would seem wise to ride it.

However, the Titans are fresh off a historic upset at New England as a 4.5-point underdog:

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also made sure bets a little less certain by collecting his first career postseason victory.

According to ESPN, prior to beating the 13-3 Saints, Cousins was 0-15 outright and 1-13-1 against the spread against teams that finished a season with 12 wins or more. The Niners, like the Saints, finished the season 13-3.

On top of that, according to TeamRankings.com, New Orleans ended the regular season with the best ATS record in the league at 11-6-0. The Chiefs (10-5-1), Ravens (10-6) and Vikings (10-7) were nearly just as reliable against the spread, while the Niners (9-6-1), Titans (9-7-1), Seahawks (8-8-1) and Texans (8-8-1) were less so.