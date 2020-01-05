Filipe Luis Praises Reinier as 'Great Signing' for Real Madrid amid Deal Rumours

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Flamengo defender Filipe Luis has praised team-mate Reinier Jesus as a "great signing" for Real Madrid amid reports the Brazilian midfielder has agreed to join Los Blancos.

Jose Felix Diaz of Marca wrote Real will officially complete the transfer when Reinier turns 18 on January 19, allegedly beating a list of suitors said to include Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Filipe, 34, left Atletico Madrid on a free transfer to join Flamengo this past summer, and he told David G. Medina of Marca what an impression Reinier has already made on him.

"He has surprised me at 17 in that he always chooses the correct option," he said. "When he has to pass, he passes, he plays with his head up. It really is a great signing; I congratulate Real Madrid."

The Copa Libertadores winner has attracted widespread attention in the Brasileiro Serie A over a matter of months, and Flamengo's latest gem is already seen as a possible star of the national team.

Filipe added: "He isn't 100 per cent ready. He is 17 years old, but has potential and a great future. Nobody is ever ready for a leap so vast at that age, but in the future he will be a great signing."

Real will have an eye on the futures of 34-year-old Luka Modric, whose contract expires in 2021, and Toni Kroos, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.

Reinier would not be the first Brazilian prodigy to join Real's ranks in recent years. The Spanish titans acquired Rodrygo Goes, 18, and Vinicius Jr., 19, in the past two years for around €45 million apiece.

AS recently tabbed that both Brazilian prospects and Japanese wonderkid Takefusa Kubo, currently impressing on loan at Mallorca, as being part of Real's next wave in youth talent:

Reinier is expected to report for duty with Real Castilla, the club's reserve side, for a time before he moves into the senior selection, though Rodrygo moved into the first team almost immediately this term due to injuries out wide.

Filipe agreed to a point with comparisons between Reinier and former Brazil talisman Kaka: "I remember Kaka because he played with his head up, and he was lethal in the area. Reinier has even more quality than Kaka with his back to goal. Time will tell whether or not he is like Kaka."

Los Blancos could free space for Reinier's arrival by offloading James Rodriguez this winter, though Sport Witness doubted reports from El Desmarque suggesting he'll link up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton:

Filipe's comments suggest there are those at Flamengo who appear convinced Reinier's transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu will go through, with Real seemingly set to secure another potential Selecao superstar.