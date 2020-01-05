Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: 'Nobody Has Thought About the Future'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

While many are wondering whether Tom Brady will ever play for the New England Patriots again after Saturday's playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Bill Belichick doesn't have any answers quite yet.

"I'm sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody has thought about the future," Belichick said Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason, but the quarterback said Saturday that it's "pretty unlikely" he will retire, per Reiss.

While Brady is one of the best players in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, he wasn't quite as sharp this year and will be 43 years old for the 2020 season.

His 88.0 quarterback rating was 19th in the league among qualified players, while his Total QBR of 53.9 was 17th.

New England could try to find an alternative at the position this offseason or at least save money by not re-signing Brady and using it to upgrade other areas.

Still, Belichick is clearly not ready to make a commitment to anything regarding 2020.

"We've been working on Tennessee, it's 12 hours after the game, I'm not going to talk a lot of things about the future because I'm not prepared to talk about it," he said Sunday.

This is a bit of a change for a coach who is always looking ahead, even complaining after a Super Bowl LI win that his team is "five weeks behind" preparation for the 2017 season, per Will Brinson of CBS Sports.

It appears fans will have to wait some time to see what the Patriots will do at the quarterback position.