Chelsea's Frank Lampard Suggests Olivier Giroud January Transfer 'Could Happen'

BEHROUZ MEHRI/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted striker Olivier Giroud may leave the club in January, saying a deal "could happen" if it suits all parties involved.

Giroud, 33, was an unused substitute when Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, and he's been omitted from the club's last six Premier League matchday squads.

Lampard told reporters after the game: "There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him. If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen. But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

The manager's decision to not substitute Giroud in place of a tiring Michy Batshuayi might speak volumes of his eagerness to keep the Frenchman healthy during the winter transfer window.

French football writer Jeremy Smith cited a report from Telefoot, which said West Ham United are among the teams interested in a mid-season move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner:

Goal's Robin Bairner added that a temporary offer isn't likely to land Giroud, whose Chelsea contract is set to expire at the end of this season:

Lampard's comments suggest Giroud won't be moved on until Chelsea have a replacement, something made possible after the club's transfer ban was halved at the beginning of December. The Blues were previously prevented from registering new players for two transfer windows in relation to a breach of the rules relating to signing players under 18.

The veteran has scored once in seven first-team appearances this season, bagging the opener in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup (Chelsea went on to lose 7-6 on penalties).

Batshuayi didn't do himself many favours Sunday despite playing the full 90 minutes at home to Forest, even earning some ironic laughs for preventing a Chelsea goal:

France manager Didier Deschamps continues to call Giroud up to the national team despite his struggles, another indicator of his quality despite the lack of chances he's received of late at club level.

He demonstrated his class during last season's UEFA Europa League final when he scored once and assisted another two goals in a 4-1 victory over former club Arsenal.

Tammy Abraham has since taken over as the first-choice frontman at Stamford Bridge this season, and Giroud seems to have been the main casualty as Lampard realigns his pecking order up top.

It was with the Gunners that he scored arguably the best goal of his career in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on January 1, 2017, a scorpion kick that later won that year's Puskas Award, via NBC Sports:

Any suitor will hope Giroud could still be capable of such majesty when given a run of opportunities, which are looking increasingly slim in west London.